NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man arrested following a recent burglary in Norfolk could be responsible for up to 10 more in the area.

Thursday evening, Norfolk police officers were called to a burglary alarm at Big Al’s Mufflers & Brakes at 287 East Little Creek Road.

When they got to the scene, officers say they saw a man crawling out of the store. Following a brief pursuit, the alleged suspect was taken into custody.

50-year-old Roger L. Hess Jr. has been charged in connection with this burglary along with four other burglaries that occurred at several businesses on Wards Corner since Dec. 26.

Detectives added that Hess could be connected to up to 10 burglaries in the area.

Below are recent burglary incidents police say are connected with Hess:

Offense Date: 12-26-22 Time: 3:25 a.m. Location: 208 E. Little Creek Road (Wendy’s)

Offense Date: 12-28-22 Time: 12:43 a.m. Location: 7550 Granby Street (Subway)

Offense Date: 12-28-22 Time: 5:25 a.m. Location: 227 E. Little Creek Road (Taco Bell)

Offense Date: 12-28-22 Time: 11:45 p.m. Location: 7552 Virginian Dr. (La Botica Hispana)

Offense Date: 12-29-22 Time: 7:15 p.m. Location: 287 E. Little Creek Road (Big Al’s Mufflers and Brakes)



If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.