NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Kia and Hyundai owners in Norfolk will be able to get free steering wheel locks next week.

On Jan. 18, from 9-11 a.m. at the Wawa on 1146 North Military Highway, people will be able to receive a free lock for their vehicles through the Norfolk Police Department.

The anti-theft locks will be offered to help deter vehicle theft in the area.

A new report shows a sharp rise in theft insurance claims for Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Data from the Highway Loss Data Institute says thefts of these vehicles increased 1,000% between 2020 and the first half of 2023. Older Kia and Hyundai models equipped with turn key ignitions were reportedly the most vulnerable of being stolen. The spike in thefts came during a viral trend on social media.

The requirements to receive the lock on Jan. 18 are below: Be a Norfolk resident

Own a Kia/Hyundai with steel key ignition

Present vehicle registration

Flyer for event (Courtesy: NPD)