NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man has been arrested and charged with stealing catalytic converters.

Police responded to the 7500 block of Avenue J in Norfolk in the overnight hours of December 13 for the report of a man seen underneath parked cars.

Officers arrived and located 29-year-old Joseph A. Clarke. Following an investigation, detectives charged Clarke with two counts of catalytic converter theft, and possession of burglarious tools.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.