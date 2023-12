NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department was called 865 E. Little Creek Road for the report of a suspicious item.

#NorfolkPD Bomb Squad is currently examining a suspicious item at 865 E Little Creek Road. Call came in around 12:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/YSeXVRxB2c — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 18, 2023 @NorfolkPD

Police say the call came in around 12:45 p.m.

After a thorough examination, the bomb squad determined the item not to be a threat.