NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cruise ship Norwegian Getaway arrived at Nauticus in Norfolk Monday.

The Norwegian Getaway, along with the Norwegian Gem, is part of the Norwegian Cruise Lines fleet, the world’s third-largest cruise company set to call on Norfolk 25 times throughout this year.

The passengers who arrived Monday are just a fraction of the more than 5,000 planning their Norfolk arrival over the coming days at Nauticus.



On Sunday, the 2,400-passenger Norwegian Gem made its maiden call to Norfolk.

“It’s a very active few days for us and our season is only beginning,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland.