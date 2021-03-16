Norwegian Cruise Line extends suspension of cruises through June

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norwegian Cruise Line is extending the suspension of its cruises including cruises embarking through June of this year.

The cruise line made the announcement Tuesday morning citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the extension. Norfolk is a Port of Call for the cruise line’s Bermuda cruise from New York, and its Bermuda & Bahamas cruise, also from New York.

Officials say guests who had an active reservation on a suspended cruise in June 2021 will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid by May 4, 2021.



Additionally, a 10% off coupon will be automatically added to the guest’s account, if the guest has not already received one for a previously canceled sailing.



The 10% FCC coupon is valid for one year from the date of issue, and can be used for any Norwegian Cruise Line voyage embarking through 2022 and is combinable with any other Future Cruise Credits and all future promotions at the time of booking.

For affected reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit, the full value of the FCC used will be re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes account within 7 days. This is done automatically, and no further action is required on the guest or travel advisor’s part.

You can learn more about booking a cruise with your FCC’s here.