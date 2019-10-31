Man in custody following domestic incident near Norview HS

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police say a man is now in custody following a domestic incident near Norview High School which put the school on lockdown early Thursday morning.

According to reports, the school was placed on lockdown at 9:15 Thursday morning after a call came in regarding an individual with a weapon.

#NorfolkPD have a man in custody after a domestic incident occurred near @NPSchools Norview High School. The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown but the lockdown has since been lifted. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 31, 2019

Police say a man is now in custody following a domestic incident near the school.

No school children were involved in the incident, says police.

Norview getting back to normal in #Norfolk after lock down of high school, elementary, and middle school this morning. Police say it was a domestic involving two adults nearby. Lock down as a precaution. No children ever in danger. ⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/JF0HRtagVU — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) October 31, 2019

The incident is still under investigation.

