Man in custody following domestic incident near Norview HS

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police say a man is now in custody following a domestic incident near Norview High School which put the school on lockdown early Thursday morning.
According to reports, the school was placed on lockdown at 9:15 Thursday morning after a call came in regarding an individual with a weapon.
Police say a man is now in custody following a domestic incident near the school.
No school children were involved in the incident, says police.
The incident is still under investigation.
