NorVA to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test starting in October

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All guests looking to attend shows at the NorVA will be required to bring something more than their ticket – proof or vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test.

NorVA’s parent company, AEG Presents, said online that they will implement this policy at their venues nationwide by October 1.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

Fully vaccinated guests can show proof of vaccination by showing a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a digital copy of such card or such other proof as is permitted locally.

Those guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to show a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to attending an event. Children under the age of 12 will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test.

Masks will not be mandatory, however, they are encouraged.