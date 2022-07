NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norva is offering a special deal for the 4th of July holiday. If you’ve been thinking about getting tickets to an upcoming show, you may be in luck. The popular venue in Downtown Norfolk is offering 2-for-1 tickets to 20 of its shows.

The special offer is valid from July 1 at midnight through July 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Act fast. The deal is limited as long as there are tickets left.

See the full list of available shows at this link.