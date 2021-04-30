WAVY APP USERS: Click here to watch the live event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will be in Norfolk on Friday morning to make two stops.

First, he’s visiting Instant Systems, woman-owned biotechnology supply manufacturer. He’ll then head over to Military Circle Mall, which has a FEMA COVID-19 vaccine site, to sign legislation for equity in emergency management.

.@GovernorVA is in Norfolk today making two stops. First at Instant Systems where he is touring the engineering manufacturing facility. He spoke on raising minimum wage and creating living wages for Virginians @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/PmSB6kfEJU — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) April 30, 2021

Northam just announced on Thursday that Virginians will no longer have to wear a mask when alone or in a small group outdoors, going with new CDC guidance.

The announcement also immediately allows crowds of up to 1,000 people at outdoor recreational events such as high school sports.

More restrictions on gatherings, outdoor entertainment events and more are expected to be changed on May 15.