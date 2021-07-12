Northam to share Va. budget proposal that would use American Rescue Plan funding

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a COVID-19-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to share a budget proposal that would use American Rescue Plan funding during a visit to Virginia Beach on Monday.

The event is set to take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, allocated $7.2 billion to Virginia and its local governments. That funding is on top of a $500 million-plus revenue surplus that Virginia was already sitting on.

Northam has called a General Assembly special session this August to determine how to spend the federal funding.

Northam is also expected to make a “major announcement” with General Assembly leaders coming up on Tuesday in Norfolk.

Look for coverage of both events coming up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10