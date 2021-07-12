Northam to share Va. budget proposal that would use American Rescue Plan funding

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a COVID-19-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to share a budget proposal that would use American Rescue Plan funding during a visit to Virginia Beach on Monday.

The event is set to take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, allocated $7.2 billion to Virginia and its local governments. That funding is on top of a $500 million-plus revenue surplus that Virginia was already sitting on.

Northam has called a General Assembly special session this August to determine how to spend the federal funding.

Northam is also expected to make a “major announcement” with General Assembly leaders coming up on Tuesday in Norfolk.

Look for coverage of both events coming up.