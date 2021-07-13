Northam to make ‘major announcement’ on Tuesday in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to make a “major announcement” with General Assembly leaders on Tuesday at the Port of Virginia in Norfolk.

The details are unclear, but Northam is expected to announce Virginia is the “best state for business.” it comes a day after he stopped in Virginia Beach to announce a proposal to spend $353 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to help Virginia’s small businesses.

I’m at Port of Virginia and we are expecting Governor Northam to announce Virginia is Best State for Business. Stay tuned. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/izUwrBoXDm — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) July 13, 2021

Northam is proposing a $250 million investment in the Rebuild VA economic recovery grand program, $50 million for Virginia Tourism Corporation initiatives and $53 million for additional small business aid, which includes the Industrial Revitalization Fund and Virginia Main Street program.

The event on Tuesday is expected to start at 9 a.m. Look for coverage from WAVY’s Andy Fox.