Northam announces manufacturing company expands Norfolk operation creating 68 new jobs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that a local manufacturing company will be expanding its operation in Norfolk.

Tabet Manufacturing Company, Inc. plans to build a new facility next door to its current location on Ballentine Boulevard allowing the company to increase production capacity while creating 68 new jobs.

“Tabet Manufacturing Company is a longtime contributor to the Hampton Roads economy, producing vital communications equipment for our armed forces,” said Northam.

“The company’s Norfolk operation continues to thrive, supported by the region’s significant military presence and the ability to recruit and retain top talent. We are honored that Tabet has decided to reinvest in our Commonwealth, and we look forward to their continued success.”

Tabet is a leading developer and manufacturer of large suite communications equipment and custom solutions for military and industrial customers. The company is investing $6.5 million into the project.

“The diversity of Tabet Manufacturing’s growing customer base speaks to the value of its custom, precision-manufactured products,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The growth and longevity of a 60-year-old Virginia company is a powerful testament to the advantages of doing business in the Commonwealth, and we are proud to support Tabet’s expansion in Norfolk.”

Founded over 60 years ago, Tabet Manufacturing Company, Inc. is a dynamic and innovative company that developed the first wafer-style switches for use on United States Navy ships.

A homegrown Virginia company headquartered in Norfolk, Tabet has served military and industrial markets for many years, employing more than 90 Virginians.