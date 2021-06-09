Northam announces expanded ship repair operations in Norfolk, 119 new jobs expected

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that Lyon Shipyard is expected to invest $24.4 million to expand its operations in Norfolk.

They will add a new marine travel lift, as well as increase their current waterfront dry dock footprint. The expansion is expected to add 119 new jobs.

“Lyon Shipyard has been an integral part of the thriving maritime economy in Hampton Roads for nearly a century,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s continued investment and job creation in Norfolk is a powerful testament to the strength of the local workforce and the region as an international shipping hub. We are proud to support this expansion, and look forward to Lyon Shipyard’s future growth in our Commonwealth.”

The company, which was founded in 1928 in Norfolk, originally consisted of only a small frame machine shop, a carpentry shop and two marine railways. Today, Lyon has Shipyard has two facilities in Norfolk located on over 30 acres of prime waterfront property along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River.

“We are proud that Norfolk is home to one of the world’s most important maritime and defense ship repair communities,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “We appreciate that Lyon Shipyard chose to continue investing and creating jobs in Norfolk. After more than 90 years in operation, Lyon Shipyard’s ongoing commitment to our city reinforces our critical role in America’s ship repair industry and national defense.”

They supply commercial and government customers with services including marine electronics repair, barge repair, and pier-side repairs, as well as hauling vessels out of the water for underwater repairs to equipment such as propellers, tail shafts and rudders.

“When we started exploring the expansion of the shipyard, other states reached out to us about a possible relocation,” said George Lyon, President of Lyon Shipyard. “Due to the resources here in Virginia and the willingness of the city and the Commonwealth to help us with our plans, we came to the realization that Virginia was the place for Lyon Shipyard. We are excited to continue our story here in Norfolk.”