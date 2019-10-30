Norfolk’s waitlist for Section 8 housing vouchers opening for short window on Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Low-income individuals and families have the ability to add their name to the waitlist for Section 8 vouchers Wednesday.

For only four hours, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be accepting applications from those whose income is 50 percent of the Area Median Income. Current residents of an Assisted Housing Community may qualify up to 80 percent.

Maximum Income Limits of AMI

50% 80%

1 Person $27,800 $44,450

2 Persons $31,750 $50,800

3 Persons $35,700 $57,150

4 Persons $39,650 $63,450

5 Persons $42,850 $68,550

6 Persons $46,000 $73,650

7 Persons $49,200 $78,700

8 Persons $52,350 $83,800

The applications will be online from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at nrha.myhousing.com. The waitlist is for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) that assists public housing residents with finding new housing.

To help those without internet access, the NRHA is reminding residents they can fill out the application for free at these public library locations.

Slover Library, 235 E. Plume St., Norfolk, VA 23510, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch, 111 W. Ocean View Ave., Norfolk, VA 23503, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek, 1425 Norchester Ave., Norfolk, VA 23504, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Blyden Branch, 879 E. Princess Anne Rd., Norfolk, VA 23504, 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

Horace C. Downing Branch, 555 E. Liberty St., Norfolk, VA 23523, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Campostella Heights Resource Center, 1714 Mt. Vernon Ave., 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

Park Place Branch, 620 West 29th St., Norfolk, VA 23508, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Little Creek Branch, 7853 Tarpon Pl., Norfolk, VA 23518, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NHRA is also opening its computer lab at NRHA Calvert Square Family Investment Center at 975 Bagnall Road in Norfolk from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and persons with disabilities can fill out applications at Grandy Village Learning Center, 2971 Kimball Loop, Norfolk. People in line by 1 p.m. at both locations are guaranteed admission.

After 1 p.m., the waitlist will close again. The NHRA says the time of application won’t affect your location on the waitlist.

For more information, visit NHRA’s website.

Similar Coverage: Norfolk offers early move out to some residents ahead of Tidewater Gardens demo