NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials continue to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police in Norfolk.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Monroe Place, not far from Larchmont Elementary School. Family members told 10 On Your Side the victim is 41-year-old Antonio Beekman, which police confirmed on Wednesday.

Police were in the process of arresting Beekman on warrants from Virginia Beach for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Virginia Beach Police would provide no additional information on the charges and what Beekman did to get charged.

No officers were injured in the incident, and the four officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the investigation to be conducted by the Virginia State Police.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi was on scene after the shooting,

“This is the second officer-involved shooting this year that I have gone to personally, and in both, I have to give credit to Norfolk Police and to the Virginia State Police. They are interested in transparency. They are interested in full cooperation.”

Not all cities do this, but Fatehi thinks the independent Virginia State Police investigation gives police and citizens confidence they will get to the truth following the facts wherever they may lead.

“Some police departments investigate their own, and that creates a whole lot of community trust issues. Norfolk police realized long ago it’s not worth it to have state police come in as independent professionals to look at this.”

Fatehi lives five minutes from where the shooting happened and clarified his philosophy on whether he should show up on the scene.

“Whether it’s a police officer-involved shooting and people want answers, I have a responsibility whether it is 6 in the morning, or 2 in the morning to get out of bed and go and look at what happened,” Fatehi said.

To be fair and impartial is the job of State Police called in to investigate, and it’s Fatehi’s job whether to bring charges against officers considering the totality of the facts.

“The use of force by officers can be very distressing, but we need to remember these are split-second decisions that people have to make.”

Fatehi also thinks his job is to understand all of Norfolk.

“Everybody in Norfolk has the right to be safe, and equally to live in neighborhoods where they don’t hear gunfire. Just because this is Larchmont, doesn’t mean the gunfire we hear in Berkley or in East Ocean View or Huntersville is diminished.”

Fatehi takes that on as his responsibility to make those neighborhoods safer.

“That is part of my job, to do what I can with cases and to hold people accountable if they are doing these sorts of things.”