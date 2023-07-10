NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The focus was on community safety and accountability as Norfolk’s top cop met with the local branch of the NAACP Monday at Second Calvary Baptist Church.

Less than three months ago, the NAACP called for the city to stop Mark Talbot’s hiring as chief. Now the chapter wants to start fresh and hold one another accountable.

“This is supposed to show that he is willing and that we’re willing to move forward in a positive direction,” said Norfolk NAACP president Stacie Armstead. “That’s really our biggest thing and we want to be able to bridge a gap between citizens and law enforcement.”

During the hour long meeting, Talbot answered questions about his policing style and what the community can expect moving forward.

“I have a lot of energy, I have a lot of intensity in me to do this work,” Talbot told chapter members.

Talbot also listed his top three priorities for the city:

Going after violent crime in vulnerable communities

Engaging with the public

Getting to know the city of Norfolk and its police officers

“If you’re going to positively impact your community, you’ve got to do it outside your house,” Talbot said.

In his 10 weeks as chief, Talbot has held a quarterly safety update and a community forum detailing his 10-step plan for the city.

Talbot said it has been a positive transition from Hampton Police Division to the Norfolk Police Department.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” Talbot said, “and I feel very grateful for that.”