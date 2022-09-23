NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the years, poverty, crime and drugs dropped a social bomb on the Berkely neighborhood in Norfolk.



The entire nation saw the damage in 2016 when three men in Berkley were shot live on Facebook. Today, Berkley’s pride is on the rebound. This weekend, the Southside Boys and Girls Club will reopen its doors following a 1.8 million dollar renovation.

“Great futures start here and to me, it’s more than a slogan it’s what we are doing to work on and make happen for these individuals,” said Gregg Shivers, the Executive Director.

The 20,000-square-foot facility has a slick new game room, a shiny basketball court, a music recording studio, and a television studio to be named for 10 On Your side’s Regina Mobley.

“I’d like to thank you for what you [Regina Mobley] did because you always kept us on TV. We got a lot of donations from people for the program that we had because they saw that we were making a difference,” said Coach Elwood Williams who is the retired Executive Director.

Over the years, the club has made a difference in many lives including a boy from Berkley who joined the club in 1972. Little Kenny grew up to become president of the civic league, a member of the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate, and the first Black Mayor of Norfolk.

Norfolk mayor, Dr. Kenneth Cooper Alexander was on hand for a pre-opening tour of the club.

“There’s no place outside my home and the church that did more for me in my growth and developing in becoming the mayor of the city than Coach Williams and the Southside Boys and Girls Club,” said Alexander.



On hand for a pre-opening tour, Alexander told an audience that Coach Williams used to host his version of Oscar Night, the World Series, and the Final Four as activities to boost children’s self-esteem.

The Club’s new Chief Operating Officer, Alycia Archer is also a product of Berkley. The club still needs another one million dollars for improvements to the gym, storage, and transportation. If you would like to contribute to the Southside Boys and Girls Club call 757-545-5963.