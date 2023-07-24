NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – HeadWaters Resort & Casino, the developer for Norfolk’s proposed casino, says the City of Norfolk has asked for a presentation scheduled for Monday with the city’s Architectural Review Board to be continued.

According to a press release, HeadWaters’ development team will not present its application for a Development Certificate on Monday. Instead, they will meet with the city on Tuesday at the city’s request.

This continuation and meeting request comes after the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the casino project, received a letter on July 17 from the city it says “contradicted the prior direction given to the Tribe and its development team in a March 1, 2023 letter from the City.”

The Tribe says it responded to the July 17 letter “with a letter noting the conflicts in the City’s approach and requested a meeting to get clarity from the City on its proposed path to acquire the land and begin construction on the resort as soon as possible.”

“We are solely focused on getting this project off the ground and look forward to making that

happen as soon as possible. We remain committed to working closely with the City and our

neighbors to make this the greatest resort and casino in Virginia,” said Robert Gray, Chief of the

Pamunkey Indian Tribe. “We want to get this project up and running as soon as possible to start

generating revenue for the Tribe and our citizens, for the other recognized Virginia tribes that will benefit from this project, and for the City of Norfolk, its citizens and the Commonwealth of

Virginia.”

The casino project has continued to experience delays after Norfolk voters approved the casino gaming in the city via referendum more than two years ago. The long-term plan for the site includes a hotel, pool, and cabanas overlooking Harbor Park, with an overall price tag around $500 million.