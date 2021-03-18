Norfolk’s new Resilience Park to be named for longtime supporters of the Elizabeth River Project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A generous $2.1 million donation from a Norfolk couple is going to help the city fight sea level rise and other environmental issues.

The gift from Pru and Louis Ryan is the Elizabeth River Project Next Wave capital campaign’s largest donation to date.

Norfolk’s new waterfront Learning Park will now officially be named the Elizabeth River Project’s Pru and Louis Ryan Resilience Lab, or Ryan Resilience Lab for short.

The three-story building will be located at the end of 46th Street off Colley Avenue and will have solar panels, a green roof and living walls and is intentionally being built in the floodplain.

The organization shared images of what it will look like.

(Left: Exterior rendering. Right: Interior View. Images provided by the Elizabeth River Project)

“We had decided a number of years ago to support our primary areas of interest – the environment and education, and the Elizabeth River Project touches both,” said Louis Ryan. “The legacy created by the Elizabeth River Project’s Resilience Lab is a cleaner and healthier environment for the citizens of our region. We are proud to put our names on such a prestigious facility that will be on the frontline of regional and national efforts to combat sea level rise and changing climate conditions.”