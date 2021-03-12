Norfolk’s new field trip program will allow community members to help shelter dogs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center NACC Pack Adventure Program will give community members the opportunity to take shelter dogs on a field trip for a few hours.

The program is convenient for people who have busy schedules and are unable to commit to volunteering or fostering, but still want to help shelter animals in need, the city said.

“We are so excited to launch this program for the community and shelter pets,” said Madison Witherite, dog foster coordinator at NACC.

“This is a great way to help shelter dogs while maintaining social distancing standards,” said Witherite.

The outings are intended to give dogs a break from the shelter and provide mental and physical stimulation.

In addition, this will also provide information to staff about the dog’s behavior, as well as adorable photos in fun settings that show potential adopters just how fun and adventurous these dogs can be, according to a press release.

NACC Pack Members must be 18 or older, sign a waiver, and provide a copy of their identification prior to taking a dog on a field trip.

The outings can begin as early as 9 a.m., with a return to the shelter by 4 p.m. the same day.

Shelter staff said they will ask NACC Pack Members to complete a report card upon returning to the shelter detailing what they learned about their companion during their adventure.

To participate in the program, you can contact the shelter at 757-441-5505 or email FosterNACC@norfolk.gov.