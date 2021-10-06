Norfolk music legend Lenis Guess passes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lenis Guess, a musical legend from Norfolk, has passed.

According to Guess’ family members, the 81-year-old play producer and composer passed Tuesday evening. Guess has been a part of the “Sounds of Norfolk” for more than 40 years.

According to the website Soulsource, Guess was a self-taught musician and vocalist who sidelined as an actor, composer, and instructor.

Among his compositions were his first rhythm and blues album titled “I Can’t Leave Your Love Alone” and he also had two gospel CD’s which were “Thinking About Jesus” and” Spiritual Warfare.”