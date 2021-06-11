Norfolk’s MacArthur Memorial welcomes 5-millionth visitor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The MacArthur Memorial in Norfolk announced on Friday afternoon that they have welcomed their 5-millionth visitor.

Museum officials, including Col. William Davis (USMC, Ret.), the Executive Director of the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation, welcomed Debra Bezanis of Illinois and her family as the 5-millionth visitor.

They were presented with special gifts, including an Easton Press commemorative edition of General MacArthur’s autobiography.

The free Memorial first opened in 1964 as a museum and library dedicated to the life and times of General of the Army Douglas MacArthur. Each year they average over 50,000 visitors and have continued to celebrate big milestones since they welcomed their 1-millionth visitor in 1967.

For more information, visit the Memorial’s website.