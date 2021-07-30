Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis advances to Olympic boxing quarterfinals after win against France’s Oumiha

TOKYO (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis is moving forward to the next round for boxing at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Keyshawn Davis won the Men’s Light (138 pounds) match against France’s Sofiane Oumiha. The match ended early on the decision of the referee after Davis hit Oumiha in the jaw with a powerful righthand punch.

Oumiha is the reigning silver medalist.

“Today gonna be one of my best performances,” Davis tweeted several hours ahead of the match.

The next match will be the quarterfinals on Aug. 2. Davis is set to compete at 10:48 p.m. EST, but as of 11:20 p.m. Friday, his opponent wasn’t yet determined.

The semifinals will be held Aug. 6.

The 22-year-old is seen as a strong contender for gold in the lightweight division of men’s boxing. That spot on the podium was last held by a U.S. boxer in 1992 by Oscar De La Hoya.

The Olympics will continue until Aug. 8.

Today gonna be one of my best performances.🤝 — Keyshawn Davis (@KeyshawnDavis8) July 30, 2021