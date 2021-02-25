Norfolk’s Irene Townes turns 103 on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In Today’s Good News for a Good Morning, we’re taking you back to 1918.

On Feb. 25, 103 years ago, Irene Townes was born.

Her goddaughter sent 10 On Your Side some pictures and told us more about her.

Townes was born and raised in Hampton Roads. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1936, and then got her teaching degree. She taught in Norfolk for 30 years.









Townes was one of seven children. Although her mother died while she was young, her father made sure that all of his children graduated from college.

Townes’ goddaughter says she loves talking about current events, and she’s lived through some major ones, including World War I and II and the Great Depression.

She’s also one of the very few people who can say they lived through both the Spanish Flu and COVID-19 pandemics.

She says her greatest life lesson is to “trust in the Lord and he will make a way.”

What’s the secret to living to 103? Her goddaughter says Townes still lives on her own with the help of a caregiver, rode her bike up until she was 100, always stays calm no matter what the situation, and eats healthy meals.