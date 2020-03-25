Live Now
Norfolk’s IKEA to temporarily close in response to coronavirus pandemic

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – IKEA Norfolk will temporarily close on Wednesday until further notice in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The store closed to the public last week but was able to fulfill online orders through their curbside pickup system.

The company says Click & Collect will not be available at IKEA Norfolk but customers may continue to order from ikea.com and receive the delivery to their home.

“The safety and well-being of our co-workers and customers continues to be our priority,” said Charlie Plisco, Market Manager.

Earlier in March, IKEA Norfolk, along with all other IKEA stores in the U.S. closed the Småland play area, IKEA restaurant, bistro, and canceled all in-store events and workshops.

“We will continue to pay close attention to the pandemic situation, and we will reopen the store once it is safe for co-workers and customers to be here,” says Plisco.

