Norfolk’s Harborfest will be virtual for 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Harborfest in Norfolk will not happen in-person in 2021.

The annual festival in early June will be held in a virtual format again due to state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

The virtual events will be week-long, with performances, behind-the-scenes footage and more. There will also be a new “Fest-At-Home” series of activities will be shared including culinary workshops and arts & crafts for families.

“We will miss entertaining the region and beyond here in Norfolk for the annual Harborfest weekend,” said Festevents CEO Ted Baroody. “Safety is always the priority and we are remaining patient with hosting large gatherings. We remain excited to offer a world class lineup of diverse programming and entertainment at Harborfest again soon.”

The 2022 Harborfest is scheduled for June 10-12.