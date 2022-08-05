NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fleet Park Little League from Norfolk is headed to the Senior League World Series Championship after a thrilling 2-1 win over Texas Friday evening.

They will play in the Senior League World Series Championship game against Puerto Rico Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Fleet Park Little League has been around since 1994. The team recently won the Virginia title, swept through the Southeast Region by winning three games, and have won all four games so far in the World Series.

