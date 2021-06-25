Norfolk’s ‘Fairy Tree’ to be added to Historic American Landmark Survey by Library of Congress

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – June 24 marks the celebration of International Fairy Day, and local fairies are sprinkling more than dust.

The “Norfolk fairies” are looking to provide mental, emotional, and physical relief to those facing challenges due to COVID-19.

Through letters, local families and residents have been expressing how they have been coping with the pandemic. These letters can be found on Lisa Suhay’s Fairy Tree in Larchmont.

Letters have been dropped off at the tree, sent by mail, or posted online. The responses come quickly with words of encouragement.

Since June 2020, more than 2,000 people have found comfort in her tree.

According to the city of Norfolk, the “witness tree” to the pandemic will be added by the Library of Congress to the Historic American Landmark Survey (HALS) – the first contemporary location related to the global pandemic.

Local organizations, including Old Dominion University, have also supported the fairy tree mission. ODU promoted the tree as a coping resource for students.

Recently, the city received a letter from Fairy Queen Lysandra explaining the feeling of hope, spirit and community felt in Norfolk.

Please visit FairyPenPals.com for more information on the local fairies.