Norfolk’s Elizabeth River Trail Foundation awarded Retain Your Rain grant

The grant will help fund new trees at Plum Point Park Trailhead

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Office of Resilience awarded the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation a Retain Your Rain grant to help fund soil remediation and new trees at the new Plum Point Park Trailhead obstacle course site.

The city said volunteers will plant 17 new trees this Saturday, Feb. 6 from noon to 2 p.m.

The new trees include native longleaf pines donated by the Virginia Department of Forestry and nursed for the last year by the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

The City of Norfolk awards up to $2,500 to neighborhood organizations or nonprofits to support Retain Your Rain projects like creating a rain garden, planting trees, and installing rain barrels twice a year.

“We are very grateful for this grant and early support received from Elizabeth River Crossings and Pender & Coward,” said Cheryl White, executive director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.

Past recipients of the Retain Your Rain grant include Northside Civic League who installed a food forest, Eggleston Garden Center, which built a water catchment to support their urban farm, and the Little Theatre of Norfolk, which incorporated rain barrels, native trees, shrubs, and flowers and dry wells into their landscaping to catch the water running off their roof, the city said.

“Through their generosity, we are able to enhance a formerly empty lot with a total of 31 new trees and more than 300 native plants and shrubs,” said White.

The Spring application process for the Retain Your Rain grant is open through March 1, 2021.

You can click here to apply.