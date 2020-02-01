Norfolk’s effort to restore wetlands at Poplar Hall Park reveals something else — trash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you look at the Poplar Hall Park website, the city boasts the 15-acre park’s amenities: basketball, disc golf, natural features, a picnic shelter, a playground, and a walking path.

But the website doesn’t mention the trash that’s been revealed after the city cut away non-native plants.

“When I saw it, I said am I in America? It didn’t look like America to me,” Norfolk resident Daniel Gibson said.

“There is trash everywhere. It’s disgusting. I’ve been up and down the East Coast. That’s what I do. I travel with my bike. I’ve been to 300 different parks in the last five or six years. I’ve never seen anything like it at any park,” he added.

Gibson first noticed all the trash when the city cut down what they call non-native wetland vegetation. The city says that was done to restore the wetlands, but it also exposed trash.

“You know the reeds act like nature’s natural filtration, and that is the high spot when the tide comes up and washes everything up. It is nature’s way trying to tell us ‘This is your trash take it back.’ I don’t want it in the ocean,” he said.

Gibson wants to know why hasn’t the city cleaned up the trash.

City spokeswoman Lori Crouch says cutting back the reeds is part of a five-year invasive phragmites removal project aimed at improving public safety, park drainage and views of the creek.

“We’re excited to see residents out and enjoying the area of the park where Friends of Norfolk’s Environment has just started the first phase of a 5 year invasive phragmites removal project they’ve funded in Poplar Hall Park.

“Obviously, the removal of a large swatch of non-native, unwelcome plants last month not only improved public safety, park drainage, and the views of the creek, but it also revealed a lot of debris that had, unseen, washed into and negatively impacted the wetlands.

“Recreation, Parks and Open Space, Keep Norfolk Beautiful and other city departments are already working to a schedule volunteer based litter cleanups. We’re happy to welcome local residents to come out to join the effort and come out to pitch in once we have the dates scheduled.” – City spokeswoman Lori Crouch

“I am Norfolk, and I’m proud to be from Norfolk and the Hampton Roads area, but when I see something like that I’m no longer proud,” Gibson said in a Facetime interview while he was traveling in Florida.

He worries if the area gets another super high tide, the trash will get swept right back out into the Chesapeake Bay because the reeds are gone.

The city says it’s setting up volunteer-based clean up groups, but Gibson says they need to get moving before a super high tide cleans out the trash itself.