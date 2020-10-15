Norfolk’s CARES Team announces expanded mission and name change

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Eleven years ago, Norfolk city leaders say they became a pilot site for a new statewide partnership between the Virginia Departments of Social Services and Corrections now coined the “Re-Entry T.E.A.M.”

The collaboration is intended to provide support, service, and a roadmap to success for people returning to their communities following incarceration or involvement with the justice system.

The team provides services ranging from employment support and assistance to obtain necessary documents such as birth certificates, Social Security cards and driver’s licenses.

In October, Norfolk will expand these services to support even more people. The team will also serve adults with child support cases who are non-custodial parents, as well as youth and young adults who are transitioning out of foster care.

Now, re-entry programming is mandated statewide.

Madonna Flores, the Department of Human Services supervisor who oversees Norfolk’s Prisoner Re-entry T.E.A.M., said the effort launched with existing staff and resources and a clear mission.

“Staff would go with probation officers to the prisons,” Flores said. “And they would get to know the people ahead of time to improve the transition home.”

“We will be here if you need help,” Flores said.

Thomas Hurtt sought services from the re-entry unit following criminal convictions. Within a year of his return home, Hurtt had honed his interview and decision-making skills and obtained his commercial driver’s license.

The license allowed him to land a job with good wages, benefits, and a retirement plan – important for him at age 54.

“It’s never to excuse the crime. It’s ‘not another victim. If we want employers to give them a chance then we have to give them a chance … This strengthens our families. When people feel a part of something, they are less likely to tear it up. They want to build.” Madonna Flores | Department of Human Services supervisor

