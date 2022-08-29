NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All summer long, 10 On Your Side has covered stories involving stolen cars in Hampton Roads. We’ve told you about the new tactics thieves are using to make it more difficult to find them. One of those tactics is now being used on a wider scale in a Norfolk neighborhood.

A blue 2019 Nissan Maxima was stolen early Friday morning from one family’s driveway on Davis Street in Coleman Place. The family didn’t want to be interviewed but spoke with us off camera about the incident. They say many who live in the neighborhood have surveillance cameras, but no one initially captured the thieves driving off with the car.

“Our camera didn’t pick it up. The neighbor across the street’s camera didn’t pick it up. Their camera didn’t pick it up. 12 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. It’s like a pause right here,” said Nolan Veal who lives across the street from the family whose car is missing.

He and his fellow neighbors believe a signal jammer was used to stop their cameras from working to prevent them from seeing the culprit.

“I didn’t even know it was that simple,” Veal said.

All of their cameras are powered through their home WiFi networks. When a jammer is used, wireless connections in security cameras are disrupted causing the camera to stop recording. It’s a tactic 10 On Your Side first introduced last month.

Veal, who talks with his neighbors daily, says they all look out for one another and are now considering changing out their security systems from operating on WiFi to hardwired.

“It makes me want to switch over because everything that I have here is WiFi. I don’t like it. I appreciate you guys being on top of it because it’s very important. It’s very, very important,” Veal stated.

10 On Your Side spoke with multiple neighbors off camera, all with different brands of surveillance systems, yet no one captured the moments the Nissan disappeared except for one man with a hardwired camera that can’t be manipulated by a jammer.

His video showed the family’s car surrounded by bright lights and what looks like a tow truck pulling the car from the family’s driveway.

The family is actively working with Norfolk police to locate their car. 10 On Your Side has asked police if a tow truck was involved in the theft and we’re waiting to hear back.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.