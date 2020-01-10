Norfolk woman sewing hundreds of pouches for animals injured in Australia wildfires

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The wildfire in Australia have taken a toll on the country’s wildlife: Hundreds of millions of animals, including kangaroos and koalas, have died or been injured.

Along with people around the world, some residents in Hampton Roads are trying to make a difference.

When Norfolk resident Joan Gramm learned that people were creating pouches for injured animals, she knew she could help. The pouches are for marsupials, like kangaroos and koalas.

“I’ve been sewing for 12 years, why not jump in and help?” said Gramm. “It’s like a big call out for these pouches, hanging pouches, flat wraps, blankets, animal beds.”

With the help of an online community, Gramm is on a mission to create hundreds of animal pouches.

“So the babies sit in their mother’s pouch and when they’re in these pouches, and their mother is not around, it mimics the pouch they would be in in their mother and kind of helps them feel safe, comfortable,” Gramm said.

She learned about this project through Facebook.

While she and her daughters were shopping for fabric, they spotted what’s become Gramm’s sewing buddy.

“They picked up a bag of barbies. When I flipped it over, there was a Steve Irwin doll sitting in the back of the bag,” said Gramm. “What kind of sign is that? What are the chances that that would happen?”

The doll of the Australian zookeeper was the push she needed to put everything she has into this project, making pouches of all sizes.

“We print off the patterns at home and just get busy cutting, sewing, tracing,” said Gramm.

Across the country, other crafters are using their talents to help as well.

“It’s been overwhelming, but like really shows me the kind of teamwork people, the teamwork and change people can make together,” said Gramm.

She created a Facebook fundraiser to pay for shipping costs. However, a woman in Newport News stepped in and said her company will pay for that. Now, all of the money raised is going to organizations that help the animals.

Gramm says anyone interested in helping should contact the American Rescue Crafters Connect group on Facebook.