NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk woman will spend nine years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding in the stabbing of another woman in the chest in 2022.

Tarsha Laquita Williams, 33, was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison, with 11 years of that suspended on condition of indeterminate supervised probation.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, on March 4, 2022, the victim and a friend were getting ready for the victim’s birthday party, and before leaving, walked to a friend’s car to let her dog outside.

As the two approached the car, another vehicle pulled up behind them, where three women, including Williams, got out of the car, with Williams saying to the victim, “You remember me?”

Williams and the victim began to fight near the friend’s vehicle, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, with Williams pinning the victim down to the hood of the car and stabbing the victim just below her collarbone. The victim’s friend then displayed a firearm and Williams and the other two women drove off.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, and provided statements to Norfolk police. Williams, who is a Norfolk State University alum, was confirmed to be the suspect with the help of university police, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said, and was arrested March 30, 2022.

Williams was convicted of aggravated malicious wounding Jan. 18 by a Norfolk Circuit Court jury, with Judge Mary Jane Hall handing down the sentence.