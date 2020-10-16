Norfolk woman sentenced for illegally using gun in armed robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The DOJ reported on Thursday a Norfolk woman was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for illegally using drugs and having the possession of a firearm.

Authorities said 41-year-old Jaclyn Amanda Inge, purchased two handguns from federally licensed gun dealers at gun shows.

Before buying each gun, court documents said Inge completed a form 4473.

On the form, the DOJ said Inge checked the box indicating that she was not addicted to drugs or a drug user.

Several witnesses testified; she has used marijuana daily for years.

In addition, Inge illegally possessed those guns while being a drug user, according to the Virginia Department of Justice.

Inge and two conspirators in October 2017, including Desmond Littlejohn, plotted to rob Mac’s Reloads.

Mac’s Reloads is a Federal-Firearm Licensee, and ammunition-reloading business located in Virginia Beach also where Inge was employed according to the DOJ.

During the robbery, police said Inge and Littlejohn used at least one of the guns Inge had purchased weeks earlier.

Investigators said Inge provided the robbers with inside information about Mac’s Reloads to help them commit the crime.

In February 2019, the DOJ said Littlejohn was convicted by a federal jury of charges stemming from the armed robbery and was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison.

