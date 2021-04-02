Norfolk woman searching for missing statue; a memory of her late father and ill mother

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is on a mission, hoping to find a missing statue that means a lot to her.

Brittni Naylor’s father passed away in December from COVID-19. He died a week after his wife was discharged from the hospital for her cancer treatments.

Unfortunately, the chemotherapy did not work, and she was moved to hospice care back in February.

“With that, we did have to clear out a majority of the house, that way she could more elsewhere,” said Naylor.

Naylor says during that move, she and her sister decided to put some of her parent’s belongings in the front yard of their home, in case someone in need walked by and could use it.

Last week, Naylor realized the statue was missing. It’s a couple embracing, and has her mother’s handwriting on the bottom of it. Her mom had given it to her dad as an anniversary gift.

“A remembrance of their love,” said Naylor. “It’s like a powder blue and it’s just, it’s beautiful. It’s just a loving couple embracing each other.”



Images of the missing statue

She later learned a relative had accidentally placed it in the “donate” pile on the front yard of the Ocean View home on Atlans Street. The items were placed there during the last week of February.

“Unfortunately, it is a small item that was just lost in the mix-up,” said Naylor. “So it was put to the curb.”

Naylor hopes someone in the area picked up the statue and will bring it back.

“I know it seems like something just so small, but for us, it’s not,” said Naylor. “It’s just, it’s just something that’s really important that I would like to keep to just kind of, as my final way to keep my family together.”

If you have this statue, or know where it might be, contact Naylor via email at brittninaylor@yahoo.com.

“Having something that monumental to us and to be able to pass down to my children, also for them to keep something of their grandparents and their grandparents’ love, is so important to us,” Naylor said.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris will have more on the meaning of the statue and her quest to find it tonight on WAVY News 10 starting at 4.