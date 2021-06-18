Norfolk woman recovering after she says she was attacked by 2 loose dogs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk nurse wants to hit home how important it is to watch your pets after she was hospitalized following being attacked by two loose dogs this week.

Michelle Foster, 45, said she was walking to catch the bus Wednesday morning in the 2500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard when she heard a growl.

“I heard a growl. And the pit bull just jumped out. Started attacking me, biting me,” Foster said via a phone interview from her hospital bed.

She said she believes the attack lasted roughly a half hour.

“I thought I was going to die,” Foster said. “The dogs were dragging me around and eventually cars started to stop.”

Foster said bystanders tried to get the two dogs off her, and while her neighbors confirm they were successful at distracting the dogs, they kept going back to Foster.

Foster said it wasn’t until the dogs’ owner came out to the street that the dogs were taken back into the house.

Foster said the dogs had bitten down to the bone in her leg, ripped off part of her ear and left her bruised all over.

But even more than the physical pain, is the pain she feels inside.

“The owner has yet to apologize to me,” Foster said. “She just stood on the corner of her porch trying to hide.”

Neighbors in the area said the dogs had been a concern for a while and that Norfolk Animal Control had removed them following the attack.

10 On Your Side reached out to Norfolk police to see if charges had been filed but we didn’t immediately hear back.

Foster just wants people to know that while pit bulls often are stereotyped for being violent, she puts the blame on the owners.

“What I want people to know is just be aware,” Foster said.