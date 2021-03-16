Norfolk woman makes history as the first black female restaurant owner in MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va.(WAVY) — With the coronavirus pandemic now one-year-old, across the country, more than 100-thousand restaurants have closed. On the retail side, more than 8000 stores have closed, including the popular Apple store in MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk.

As the economic fallout continues, a Norfolk native did the unthinkable late last year.



58-year-old Dorian Flood, who grew up in the now-redeveloped Liberty Park section of Norfolk, signed a lease with MacArthur Center for 1,012 square feet of restaurant space in the Mall’s food court.

“Who would do that? Who would do that? A crazy woman right?” asked Flood.

On January 1, 2021, Flood made history as the first Black female to open a restaurant in the 22-year-old MacArthur Center.

(Photo: Regina Mobley/WAVY)

“We opened up a restaurant in the heart of a pandemic and God has blessed us; we have been doing wonderful. We have serviced so many customers—over five thousand within two months,” said Flood.

That’s a lot of jumbo fried chicken wings, collards, mac and cheese, homemade cornbread, rolls, and her bestseller: honey barbeque wings. And, don’t forget the super sweet Kool-Aid.

In January, Aunt Dorian’s saw sales of 46-thousand dollars, followed by February with 38-thousand dollars. Mall General Manager James Wofford said those are great numbers for a food court restaurant.

“Aunt Dorian’s has been a wonderful addition to our food court tenants, but more importantly a great addition to our food offerings in the center and downtown,” said Wofford.

(Photo Courtesy: Beck’s Management Public Relations)

With stores and restaurants shuttered around the region, Flood is turning a profit as customers have turned to comfort food during the pandemic.

“This type of food takes me back to just like yesterday [Sunday dinner] with my parents having family time—food for the heart, ” said first-time customer Rebeca Kershaw.

Before the pandemic Flood operated four locations, she hopes to expand again in the future.



