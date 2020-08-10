Norfolk woman looking to reunite lost photos with family

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman is on a mission to reunite dozens of old family photos with the family they belong to.

“It was history that didn’t need to be lost,” Michelle Miller said. “There is actually some writing on this one: 1943 August 25. Everyone is trying to find a home for the pictures.”

A home is where Miller found the photos. She works for a company that cleans out foreclosures. Hidden in a box — and buried in a garage along Chesapeake Boulevard — were nearly 100 black-and-white photos.

“I think it is 77 years of memories and a family history that doesn’t need to be lost,” Miller said.

The photos show the love between a husband and wife. There are images of bravery and those who served their country. Also, the joys and pride of parenthood.

“It is definitely a family legacy that is unbelievable when you look through the pictures,” Miller added.

Miller posted the pictures on social media in hopes someone recognizes the family.

“People have started to share the story, which kind of amazed me,” Miller said. “I didn’t think it would take off like that.”

Miller believes there are relatives out there somewhere.

“There, you’ll see several different people, including children, which I’m sure are around today,” she added.

She just needs a strong lead on finding out who the family is.

“Everybody wants a better tomorrow and a better future,” Miller said. “They want more. They need more when really that’s all that matters is family.”

10 On Your Side has been working to try to find the family, and we have some good leads. If you have any information drop us an email: jason.marks@wavy.com.

