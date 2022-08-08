NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Last month, 10 On Your Side told you about a Norfolk woman whose car was stolen while being serviced at a local dealership.

Now, almost four weeks later, she says she’s getting the runaround and still doesn’t have a car.

“They just cut communication with me,” said Shelly Kralik.

There is still no sign of Kralik’s 2018 Kia Soul which was stolen from the diagnostic machine at Southern Auto on North Military Highway on July 11. The car belonged to her late husband and was fully paid off. Kralik was planning on passing it down to her son.

“I did not ask them for anything other than a replacement. That’s it, that’s it,” Kralik explained.

Nearly four weeks have passed without answers as to how her vehicle was able to be driven off the lot without a single employee noticing while it was hooked up to the diagnostic machine. Kralik was even emailed a completed diagnostic report.

“Somebody had to be sitting there watching because of the way the bays are set up. I’ve driven by there. There’s no way you could go in unnoticed. I just can’t see driving, somebody driving in there like that. I asked what time it was stolen and he couldn’t give me a clear answer. If they would’ve called me, there was a tracker on the key,” Kralik said.

Today, Kralik sits in limbo as her requests to be reimbursed for having to change all her locks and for a replacement car go unanswered.

“Just give me what you promised,” Kralik stated.

A spokesperson for Southern Auto tells 10 ON Your Side the company is working with Kralik and the dealership’s insurance company is aware of the situation. Southern Auto will provide a loaner vehicle if Kralik drives it and is trying to help her as soon as possible.