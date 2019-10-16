Norfolk woman hits the jackpot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman was paying attention as her three tickets for Virginia Lottery’s Print n’ Play Rolling Jackpot came out of the printer and soon learned that she was a big winner!

Lisa Taylor noticed that when the second ticket came out, it had the minimum jackpot amount of $50,000 on it, and she knew that meant someone had hit the jackpot at that moment. What she didn’t consider at first was that she was the winner.

She looked at her ticket and discovered she had just won $127,229.

“I want to cry, but I can’t cry,” Taylor told the Virginia Lottery.

Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is an instant-win game with a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot.