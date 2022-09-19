NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.

Court documents 39-year-old Shaneca Moseley used the identity of a New Jersey resident named “C.J.” between 2018 and 2020.

Investigators say Moseley impersonated C.J. by possessing and using a forged driver’s license containing C.J.’s personal identifying information, including name, date of birth, home address, and driver’s license number, and a Social Security card containing C.J.’s Social Security number.



During this time Moseley used C.J.’s personal information in acquiring an apartment lease; purchasing and obtaining a loan for a Mercedes Benz; purchasing furniture on credit; obtaining an email account, insurance, and other utilities; and masking her true identity during a traffic stop, among various other acts.



Moseley’s activity left C.J. to deal with the results of various payment defaults and impacts to their credit.

Moseley was convicted back in February of three counts of false representation of a Social Security number, one count of false statement on a loan application and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

Moseley pleaded guilty in 2009 to running another social security fraud scheme and was previously sentenced to 2 months imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution.