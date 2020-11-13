Norfolk woman convicted of multiple tax, wire fraud charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A federal jury convicted a Norfolk woman Friday on multiple tax and wire fraud charges.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, 43-year-old Nikia Tull was convicted on five counts of wire fraud and 33 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent income tax returns.

Tull served as the co-owner and operator of YT Phoenix Enterprises, Inc., aka Phoenix Financial Tax Service — a tax preparation service.

Court records state that between 2014 and 2018, Tull “aided and assisted in, and counseled and advised the preparation and presentation to the IRS of 33 federal income tax returns containing numerous false and fraudulent items.”

In 2019, the court records say that Tull continued her fraud by submitting “forged and fraudulently altered bank statements to FORA Financial LLC, a private lending company located in New York, in support of loan applications for thousands of dollars.”

Tull is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12, 2021.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Latest News