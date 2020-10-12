Norfolk woman charged with malicious wounding following stabbing incident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old woman is now facing charges following a stabbing incident in Norfolk late Friday evening.

Norfolk Police says officers responded to the 800 block of Reservoir Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, the officers found a man suffering from a non life-threatening injury.

The victim was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.

Police then arrested 33-year-old Shawnell C. Graham at the scene for malicious wounding.

Graham is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Latest Posts