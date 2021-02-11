Norfolk woman celebrates 100th birthday with neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman is marking a major milestone: she turned 100 years old on Thursday.

10 On Your Side was there as the community came together in socially-distanced celebration for their neighbor.

The weather may have been a bit gloomy, but nothing could rain on Mary Jane Doney’s parade.

The longtime Norfolk resident wore a tiara to celebrate turning a century.

Her family lives out of state and couldn’t be with her due to the coronavirus pandemic so her neighbors stepped in to give her a celebration fit for a queen.

“Special lady — just a special lady,” said Nicky Dozier, Doney’s neighbor. “She said ‘I never had anything done like this for me. I can’t believe I’m going to be on TV.’”

It’s a special day for a special lady: Norfolk resident Mary Jane Doney is celebrating her 100th birthday! 🥳 Her neighbors held a drive-by parade to mark the milestone…check out that goodie bag! Catch the story tonight on @WAVY_News & join me in wishing her a Happy Birthday!🎂 pic.twitter.com/3h1P83NrDq — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) February 12, 2021

A birthday brigade of cars and even a fire truck rolled by with signs, gifts and well wishes.

“May Jay,” as she’s known to her neighbors, watched safely from her driveway.

“I love all these people around here. They all love me and I love them too,” Doney said.

We’re told Doney has been coming to dinner with her neighbors every Sunday for several years.

A sassy and independent woman, she was still mowing her own lawn up until two years ago.

Doney couldn’t help but get emotional with all the birthday love.

She said she might’ve turned 100 years old, but she feels young at heart.

“I’m happy,” Doney said. “I’d like to live to be another 100!”