Norfolk woman arrested following chase in North Carolina

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Currituck County arrested a Norfolk woman on Wednesday night following a high-speed chase that ended in Moyock.

According to local deputies, Samantha D. Suski, 24, was arrested after she fled the scene following a routine traffic stop. Deputies first attempted to stop her after she was seen driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone in the northbound lanes of Highway 168.

She “recklessly” fled northbound before crashing into another patrol car. She initially resisted arrested, but was detained and checked by Currituck County EMS.

Suski has been charged with:

felony speeding to elude arrest,

DWI,

failing to heed to lights and sirens,

speeding 110mph,

possession of open container,

possession of marijuana,

possession of drug paraphernalia,

3 counts of assault on law enforcement

and resist delay and obstruct law enforcement.

She is currently being held at the Currituck County Detention Center on a $65,000.00 secured bond.