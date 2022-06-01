VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Norfolk woman wanted on outstanding warrants led police on a pursuit over the weekend in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach police, officers responded to the 3400 block of Holland Road just after 2 a.m. on Saturday to assist a bondsman on a warrant case.

As the bondsman spoke to a woman in a parking lot about her having several outstanding warrants, police say the woman attempted to flee the parking lot, dragging the bondsman with her vehicle.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, however the woman, identified as 43-year-old Norfolk resident Ashli Anderson, refused.

The pursuit ended when Anderson’s vehicle struck another vehicle in the 1900 block of General Booth Boulevard.

Anderson and the occupants in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Anderson was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, driving under the influence of drugs, and two counts of eluding police and endangering others.

Ashli Anderson, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.