NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This week we told you about the people in Oakdale Farms who say one woman is terrorizing them. Now, she’s decided to tell her side of the story.

“I don’t have any weapons. I don’t want to hurt anybody and I don’t want them to hurt me,” said Susan Neal Matousek.

We spoke with the 58-year-old Matousek over the phone. She tells us she suffers from a brain tumor and mental illness.

“I don’t think I belong in jail, I think they do,” Matousek said. “I want them to leave me alone. I think they formed a hate group. I’ve had my tires slashed three times, mail stolen, umbrellas thrown into the fence.”

Matousek told 10 On Your Side she just wants her neighbors to leave her alone and that they’ve been driving her crazy. She said she feels unsafe in her own home.

“She’s mentally ill. She’s been trying to live on her own for the last three years,” said Phil Matousek, Susan’s ex-husband.

He co-owns her home and helps where he can. He told 10 On Your Side that his ex-wife was an accomplished athlete and educator in her youth before she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“She’s very, very paranoid and that’s part of her illness so she believes that everybody is out to get her,” he said. “Ninety percent of the criminal activity that she’s had is because of her illness. It is really, really tough because there are no mental health services out there that will help her.”

He said she has had several run-ins with police, who make her anxious.

“Healthcare has failed and the police department has failed because they don’t know how to handle her. They’re not trained to handle this,” Phil Matousek stated.

Matousek takes daily medication but her ex-husband says it doesn’t always work and the medication is expensive.

“It’s the hardest battle in the world when you have no credibility because no one believes you,” Phil Matousek said.

He wants the people in Oakdale Farms to let Matousek live her life and to avoid her.

“It’s been going on for so long, I’m just so tired of it,” Matousek said.

She told us the death of her parents really affected her and she’s been reading books on handling grief and anger management.

A Norfolk police spokesperson informed 10 On Your Side that Matousek has a warrant out for her arrest for assault and battery.