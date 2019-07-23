Norfolk will rename boxing center at Harbor Park in honor of ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council passed a resolution Tuesday to rename the boxing and fitness center at Harbor Park in honor of the late Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker.

The 13,000-square-foot facility at the home of the Norfolk Tides has been open since November of 2016.

Whitaker, a Norfolk native who was considered by many to be one of the greatest “pound for pound” boxers of all time, died last week after being hit by a vehicle on Northampton Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

His funeral service was held this past Saturday at Norfolk Scope, where he insisted on fighting his professional matches despite push back from event promoters.

